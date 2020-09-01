Spirit announces daily nonstop flights to Las Vegas from Orange County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More bright yellow planes will be flying from Southern California to Las Vegas.

Spirit Airlines announced Tuesday that there will be daily nonstop flights from John Wayne Airport (SNA) to Las Vegas beginning Nov. 17.

“Whether it’s a quick trip to Las Vegas or to the Bay Area, Los Angeles area residents will love our low fares, signature service and on-time performance,” said John Kirby, Spirit Airline’s Vice President of Network Planning.

The airline will offer guests daily service to Las Vegas McCarran International Airport (LAS). The flight to LAS comes with convenient connections to another 15 major U.S. cities.

