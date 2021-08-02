Spirit Airlines cancels flights due to ‘weather and operational challenges’ at McCarran, other US airports

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Spirit Airlines says they are working “around the clock to get back on track” as customers experience flight cancellations and disruptions across the country.
Spirit says their guests are experiencing “travel disruptions” due to “weather and operational challenges,” according to a statement from the company.
Read Spirit’s full statement below:
“We’re working around the clock to get back on track in the wake of some travel disruptions over the weekend due to a series of weather and operational challenges. We needed to make proactive cancellations to some flights across the network, but the majority of flights are still scheduled as planned.
We understand how frustrating it is for our Guests when plans change unexpectedly, and we’re working to find solutions. We ask Guests to actively monitor their emails and flight status before heading to the airport.
As a team, we strive every day to get our Guests where they need to go on time. Our focus will continue to be on taking care of our Guests.”Spirit Airlines
The company says a majority of their flights are still scheduled, but that they needed to make some “proactive cancellations.”
“Anyone Flying Spirit Airlines should check their flight status BEFORE coming to the Airport. They recommended those ONLY flying Spirit should not come to the Airport unless their flight is still confirmed to be on time. There are VERY LONG lines for SPIRIT AIRLINES.
They ask that we attribute this issue ONLY to Spirit Airlines and that customers Must be checking their flights.”Statement from McCarran spokesperson
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.