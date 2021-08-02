Spirit Airlines cancels flights due to ‘weather and operational challenges’ at McCarran, other US airports

A Spirit airlines plane is seen at the Las Vegas International Airport (LAS) gate on August 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Spirit Airlines says they are working “around the clock to get back on track” as customers experience flight cancellations and disruptions across the country.

Spirit says their guests are experiencing “travel disruptions” due to “weather and operational challenges,” according to a statement from the company.

🚨NOTICE: Operational issues are impacting @SpiritAirlines flights nationwide. FLIGHTS WILL BE CANCELED. If you have a scheduled flight today or questions, please contact the airline BEFORE HEADING TO THE AIRPORT. Check https://t.co/UlJ5kBwXnx for updates. pic.twitter.com/64pHFVIZQ4 — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) August 2, 2021

Read Spirit’s full statement below:

“We’re working around the clock to get back on track in the wake of some travel disruptions over the weekend due to a series of weather and operational challenges. We needed to make proactive cancellations to some flights across the network, but the majority of flights are still scheduled as planned. We understand how frustrating it is for our Guests when plans change unexpectedly, and we’re working to find solutions. We ask Guests to actively monitor their emails and flight status before heading to the airport. As a team, we strive every day to get our Guests where they need to go on time. Our focus will continue to be on taking care of our Guests.” Spirit Airlines

The company says a majority of their flights are still scheduled, but that they needed to make some “proactive cancellations.”

“Anyone Flying Spirit Airlines should check their flight status BEFORE coming to the Airport. They recommended those ONLY flying Spirit should not come to the Airport unless their flight is still confirmed to be on time. There are VERY LONG lines for SPIRIT AIRLINES. They ask that we attribute this issue ONLY to Spirit Airlines and that customers Must be checking their flights.” Statement from McCarran spokesperson

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.