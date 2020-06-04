Spirit Airlines ramps up flight schedule as Las Vegas reopens

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Spirit Airlines is increasing the number of daily flights into Las Vegas as resorts reopen.

The airline, among the top five carriers into McCarran International Airport, had dropped to five daily flights by the end of May, but now is scheduling 11 daily flights during June, according to a Thursday news release. And the airline plans to increase to 39 daily flights in July.

Through April, Spirit was second only to Southwest Airlines for passenger traffic at McCarran — ahead of Delta Airlines, American Airlines and United Airlines.

Recent reports from McCarran have shown the severity of the drop in air passengers — down 96.4% in April compared to April 2019.

Spirit’s Las Vegas service continued through May with flights in and out of Denver, Dallas-Fort Worth, Detroit, Houston, Oakland, Chicago, Phoenix, San Diego, Seattle and Sacramento.

Starting Thursday, service will resume to Atlanta, Los Angeles, Kansas City and Orlando.

Burbank and Baltimore-Washington, D.C., flights return soon, and flights to 13 other markets resume in July.