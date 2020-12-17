Spirit Airlines flight out of Las Vegas slides off East Coast taxiway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Spirit Airlines flight that originated in Las Vegas slid off the taxiway after landing at the Baltimore/Washington International Airport Thursday morning.

According to Spirit Airlines’ Twitter account, flight 696 slid onto the grass while making a turn when taxiing to the gate. No one was injured on the flight and everyone was transported from the plane by bus to the terminal.

A powerful East Coast storm has created some slippery conditions.

The flight left Las Vegas at 11:06 p.m. on Wednesday and arrived at BWI at 6:25 a.m.