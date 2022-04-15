LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Frustrated flight attendants from Spirit Airlines are picketing in Las Vegas over what they are calling “mass cancellations” of flights that they say are creating havoc in their lives.

The attendants are picketing at Harry Reid International Airport Friday. They held major picketing events earlier in the week in Orlando and Dallas.

Spirit Airlines’ flight attendants picket at Harry Reid International Airport on April 15, 2022. (KLAS)

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA represents the flight attendants.

In a statement released about the pickets, flight attendants said the budget airlines have had four major mass flight cancellations since August.

“With each meltdown, passengers and flight attendants are stranded, and flight attendants are left picking up the pieces and handling angry passengers while they themselves are stuck in airports overnight and oftentimes without hotel accommodations.”

The flight attendants are demanding better working conditions and say they will not be silent.

JetBlue Airways recently made a bid to buy Spirit Airlines.