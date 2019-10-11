Spirit Airlines begins service between Las Vegas and Nashville

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Spirit Airlines has started a new non-stop service between Las Vegas and Nashville.

The Nashville airline is also adding routes including flights between Nashville and cities such as New Orleans, Orlando and Baltimore/Washington. The airline is also adding additional routes in November including Tampa.

“We’re excited to announce four new destinations as we celebrate our first day of service in Nashville, Tennessee,” said John Kirby, Spirit Airlines’ Vise President of Network Planning. “As one of the fastest growing cities in the country, the Music City is a perfect match for America’s fastest growing airline. With our low fares, non-stop destinations, and Signature Service, we bring the best value in the air to our Guests in Nashville.”