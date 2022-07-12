Spirit Airlines announces non-stop service from San Antonio to Las Vegas beginning just before Thanksgiving. (Photo: Spirit Airlines)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new non-stop flight from San Antonio to Las Vegas will begin flying daily just before Thanksgiving.

Spirit Airlines announced the new flight, which will begin operation on Nov. 17. An introductory $89 one-way price is available for flights from Nov. 30 through Dec. 14, with a Friday and Sunday exclusion. Tickets must be purchased 21 days in advance.

Flights from Las Vegas to San Antonio around the Nov. 17 date are priced beginning at $164 on Spirit’s website.

Flights announced by Spirit in March are scheduled to begin next month to Albuquerque, N.M. (daily starting Aug. 3), Boise, Idaho (daily starting Aug. 5) and Reno (twice daily starting Aug. 10).

San Antonio will be the fourth Texas airport Spirit serves, adding to its operations in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston. “Spirit sees big opportunity in Texas and has added more flights and seats to its overall Texas service in the last year,” the company said.

The airline is second only to Southwest Airlines in the number of passengers carried in and out of Las Vegas, and changes could be ahead as Spirit considers merger offers from Frontier Airlines and a hostile takeover bid by JetBlue.

A vote by Spirit’s board of directors has been delayed three times, and is now expected to happen on Friday at the earliest.