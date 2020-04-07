Spilled marijuana leads to fight that ends in murder

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nye County Sheriff’s Office said on April 4 emergency dispatch received a call from a man asking for help. When deputies arrived in the area, they spoke with witnesses who said they heard two men fighting in a trailer located on Linda Street in Pahrump.

When deputies knocked on the door, 57-year-old Marco Torres told the deputies to leave, but they didn’t listen and forced their way into the door, and that is when officers found another man lying dead in the apartment with visible injuries to his head and face.

Torres told police he and his roommate were fighting over marijuana the roommate had spilled. The Nye County Sheriff’s Office said Torres told detectives that his roommate ran to the back room and called 911.

Torres said he was upset that his roommate called the police, so he smashed his phone to the ground and started choking him until he stopped breathing.

Torres was arrested and booked into the Nye County jail on the following charges: