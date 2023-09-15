LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Giant jellyfish are all over the Sphere as promotion begins for the “Postcard from Earth” show that’s coming on Oct. 6.

Sphere is just two weeks away from its opening date, when “U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere” begins on Sept. 29.

The new “Postcard” display on Sphere’s Exosphere is a glimpse at the show, which is an original immersive production by Academy Award-nominated director Darren Aronofsky. That show will play inside Sphere.

Earlier this week, Aronofsky posted on Instagram a view of Sphere’s interior as a passing elephant towered over the scene during an early screening inside the theater.

Sphere is 366 feet tall and spans 516 feet across — the largest spherical structure in the world, according to a Friday news release. The Exosphere is the largest LED screen on Earth and has captivated Las Vegas since it began displaying images around the Fourth of July.

“The Exosphere consists of approximately 1.2 million LED pucks spaced eight inches apart, with each puck containing 48 individual LED diodes capable of displaying 256 million different colors. This vivid canvas can display stunning and dynamic imagery unlike anything ever seen before – all at an unparalleled scale,” the news release said.

The outside has been bouncing around with a number of new video features including an AI Data Sculpture created exclusively for Sphere called Machine Hallucinations: Sphere, which debuted Sept. 1. An ad campaign for YouTube’s NFL Sunday Ticket premiered the same day, and is scheduled to run throughout the NFL season.