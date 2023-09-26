LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The moment we’ve been waiting for has almost arrived as the Sphere will open its doors on Friday.

Organizers have been building toward the opening date since 2018, but before coming full circle there are still questions on how to get to the Sphere and where to park.

The venue is located at 255 Sands Avenue where people can enter via Sands Avenue or Westchester Drive, through the plaza entry.

The site of the Sphere in Las Vegas (KLAS)

Mortal Kombat 1 appears to be the newest advertiser on Sphere in Las Vegas (Justin Walker / KLAS)

Scorpion politely asks you to ‘get over here’ on Sphere in Las Vegas. (KLAS)

Sphere becomes the moon’s surface. (KLAS)

Exosphere rendering MSG Sphere (Refik Anadol Studio, 2023 Courtesy of Sphere Entertainment)



The world’s largest spherical structure was officially lit for the first time Tuesday. The 580,000 square foot exterior was demonstrated, showing what the largest LED screen in the world can do, with patriotic July 4th fireworks, the planet Earth, and even an early Halloween jack-o’-lantern projected on the exosphere. | PHOTO: Justin Walker (KLAS)

The giant orb was on the sightseeing list for a family visiting from Colorado and Georgia.

“Amazing, the colors, I can’t believe it. And the smiley face? That was so cute,” Ashley Sims-Plank expressed. “We are really bummed we’re not going to be at the U2 Concert.”

The ride-share pick-up and drop-off site is off Koval Lane and Sands Avenue.

Those who want to drive to the Sphere can head to its website where it will direct you to Ticketmaster to buy parking where prices can range from $40 to $100.

While you can park at nearby casinos, those have fees too. Visitor self-parking at The Venetian ranges from $15 to $23 depending on the day. Nevada residents with a valid Nevada driver’s license can get three hours of free parking.

The first four hours are free at the Wynn and Encore, then visitors pay $20 for the day. You can get to the Sphere from the Venetian pedestrian bridge.

Another option for Sphere sightseers is to pay $6 one-way on the Las Vegas Monorail. The stop near Harrah’s and the Linq is a little under a mile or a 20-minute walk.

No matter how or when you are going, it is safe to say there’s a lot of interest.

“It is otherworldly, for sure,” Jane Christie gushed.

Those interested in visiting Sphere should also be aware that it is a no-bag facility. Large bags and backpacks are not allowed however small clutches and fanny packs are allowed.

There is also no bag or coat check on site.

Sphere is a cashless venue, with only cards and mobile payment available. There are ATMs inside that will convert cash to cards.

The facility can hold up to about 18,000 guests. Sphere opens on Friday, Sept. 29 with Irish rock band U2 set to perform.

Sphere has answers to frequently asked questions on its website.