LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s an experience like no other. The MSG sphere has been officially open for one week and on Friday it debuted its multi-sensory experience accompanied by Postcard from Earth, a cinematic film.

David Dibble, CEO of MSG Ventures, showed 8 News Now the inside of the world’s largest spherical structure.

From robots to hologram avatars to intricate lighting and ceiling displays, Dibble said people will forever remember and feel the experience.

“We want them to be transported. Immersed, away to worlds beyond,” Dibble shared.

Inside Sphere’s lobby (KLAS)

And that’s just in the lobby. When guests get inside the actual theater or “entertainment bowl” as Dibble likes to call it, they are greeted with a screen that wraps up and around them with vibrations in the seats so it feels like a ride.

The venue can fit as many as 20,000 people and the partially hollow arena expands and contracts by 18 inches with the circumference around the building a quarter of a mile long.

“We want the audience to forget that they are in a seat in a venue in Las Vegas,” he added.

September 28, 2023: Sphere PFE Test (MSG Entertainment)

As for where the incredibly clear sound comes from, it’s all hidden.

“All the speakers in there are behind the screen, but you won’t see any of them,” Dibble explained.

Tickets for the Sphere Experience start at $49 dollars with several shows available throughout the week in addition to U2’s residency playing until mid-December.