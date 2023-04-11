LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first “Sphere experience” set to debut when the new venue opens in Las Vegas in the fall has been announced.

According to the release from MSG Entertainment, the Sphere in Las Vegas will offer immersive experiences when the venue opens in the fall. The first of these experiences is called Postcard from Earth.

According to James Dolan, CEO of MSG Entertainment, the Sphere offers a unique venue for artists that cannot be replicated elsewhere.

“Sphere Experiences are just one of the ways we will use the venue’s technologies to

engage the senses and transport audiences to places both real and imagined,” said Dolan.

Not much information was shared on the content of Postcard from Earth, only that it will utilize the Sphere’s unique technology, which includes the highest resolution LED screen on Earth, immersive sound, and 4D technology that purports to allow those inside to “feel” scenes.

“Sphere will […] utilize environmental effects to rouse the senses – this includes changing temperatures, the feeling of a cool breeze, or familiar scents – and help audiences conjure the feeling of ‘being there.'” said the press release from MSG Entertainment.

No opening day for the Sphere at the Venetian has been announced. MSG says Postcard from Earth is being produced, and a ticket presale will begin Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at the Sphere’s website.