LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sphere Entertainment Company unveiled what they call the “world’s most advanced audio system” on Monday.

According to a release from the company, Sphere Studios partnered with HOLOPLOT, a global leader in 3D audio technology, to create Sphere Immersive Sound, which they call “the world’s largest, fully integrated concert-grade audio system that revolutionizes immersive audio experiences.”

Sphere Immersive Sound will provide “crystal-clear, individualized sound” to every Sphere seat, scheduled to open in Las Vegas this fall.

“Sphere Immersive Sound is a cornerstone of the custom-designed technology that will make Sphere unlike any venue, anywhere in the world, providing audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest, no matter where they are seated,” David Dibble, CEO, MSG Ventures, a division of Sphere Entertainment, said.

The sound system will consist of 1,586 permanently installed loudspeaker modules, 300 mobile loudspeaker modules, 167,000 speaker drivers, amplifiers, and processing channels.

According to the release, the entire system weighs 395,120 pounds. The system will be 99% hidden from guests behind an acoustically transparent LED screen created in-house by the Sphere Entertainment team.

“Working alongside Sphere Studios on Sphere Immersive Sound has been a truly thrilling opportunity for our team – challenging us to extend the boundaries of our technology at an unparalleled scale and create a revolutionary listening experience,” Roman Sick, CEO of HOLOPLOT said.

Irish rock band U2 will be the first performers to take the stage at Sphere with “U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere,” a tour of 25 performances starting Sept. 29.

“It’s a canvas of an unparalleled scale and image resolution and a once-in-a-generation opportunity,” U2 guitarist The Edge said. “We all thought about it and decided we’d be mad not to accept the invitation.”

Some tickets for some U2 shows at Sphere are still available at Ticketmaster.

Postcard from Earth, the Darren Aronofsky-directed Sphere Experience, will debut on Oct. 6. The film is said to be produced specifically for the unique capabilities of The Sphere. Tickets for Postcard from Earth are available on the Sphere website.

Sphere Immersive Sound will have two venue coverage modes: full venue coverage mode and immersive coverage mode.

Full venue coverage sets each Sphere Immersive Sound Audio Array to cover the entire venue evenly and will be used mostly for large concerts and residencies.

Immersive coverage mode is designed for more intimate experiences by setting the pattern of each Sphere Immersive Sound Audio Array to cover Sphere’s 10,000 immersive seats and will be used for Sphere Experiences, including Postcard from Earth.

The specifically designed acoustics will absorb as much sound as possible, which allows for the acoustical condition in Sphere can change from show to show, and even throughout a show. According to the release, the venue will have the same sound quality empty as it does with a full audience.

Sphere will have a seated capacity of 17,600 and 20,000 with standing room. Sphere is the world’s largest spherical structure, according to the release, standing at 366 feet tall and 516 feet wide.