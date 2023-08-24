LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sphere Entertainment Company announced Thursday that it has proposed a long-term agreement to maximize renewable power for Sphere in Las Vegas.

Sphere Entertainment submitted a 25-year agreement with NV Energy. If the agreement is approved by the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada, it will provide the highest amount of dedicated solar power available to Sphere.

In a release, Sphere Entertainment said this agreement would make Sphere a “model for renewable energy use by entertainment venues around the country.”

As part of the agreement, the release said, Sphere is maximizing the amount of green power serving the venue but using a renewable and battery storage resource that is being developed by NV Energy.

“Just as Sphere is setting a new standard for immersive live entertainment, the venue is also setting an industry standard when it comes to renewable energy,” Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer of Sphere Rich Claffey said. “From the outset, we designed Sphere to minimize environmental impact and to help create a sustainable operation well into the future.”

The release stated that Sphere was designed for “high standards” of sustainability and to minimize energy consumption. The venue’s LED screens, both inside and out, utilize the most energy-efficient lighting available today, the release stated.

In addition, the venue’s heating and cooling system avoids “wasteful reheating.”

Sphere Entertainment estimates that approximately 70 percent of its power will be from dedicated solar and battery resources.

If approved by the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada, the new NV Energy solar and battery facility will serve Sphere as well as other NV Energy customers.