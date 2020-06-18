Speedway’s ‘Midnight Mayhem’ returns June 26 — without spectators

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Midnight Mayhem is returning to Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, June 26. But the grandstands will be closed and only drivers and riders will be allowed in.

Face coverings will be required when participants are not in their cars.

No word yet on when spectators might be allowed to return.

The speedway tweeted this statement today:

“We have been approved by the county and state to host O’Reilly Auto Parts Midnight Mayhem NEXT Friday, June 26. Please familiarize yourself with the following protocols and follow them. Find rules and guidelines here: bit.ly/2ClTVLd”

We have been approved by the county and state to host O'Reilly Auto Parts Midnight Mayhem NEXT Friday, June 26. Please familiarize yourself with the following protocols and follow them.



Find rules and guidelines here: https://t.co/cISdVw57pz pic.twitter.com/25vRt7MyiI — Las Vegas Motor Speedway (@LVMotorSpeedway) June 18, 2020

A driver and a rider will be allowed in each car, with some restrictions on riders according to the speed of the car.