LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Porsches, Mustangs, Camaros, Corvettes, Teslas … you never know what you’ll see as the Silver State Classic Challenge returns to Nevada from Sept. 14-17.
Fast cars and an open road combine to bring drivers from all over the country to the 90-mile course that’s unique in the sport. Participants have until Sept. 1 to sign up: https://sscc.us/
“You just can’t do something like this in any other sport,” White Pine County tourism director Kyle Horvath said. “Anyone who has the cash, a fast ride, and a strong nerve can compete. You don’t need to be a professional, but you do need to be safe.”
At last year’s event, a 2007 Dodge NASCAR Cup Charger driven by Greg Sarff averaged 198.64 mph, hitting a high speed of 241.78 mph. The course record is an average speed of 219.64 mpg by Robert Allyn in May 2017.
The one-way 90-mile course on Route 318 between Lund and Hiko attracts drivers and car enthusiasts who want the opportunity to experience the speed of professional racing.
Entry fees range from $200 to as high as $1,045, depending on the vehicle class. You don’t need a racecar to compete, according to the event website. “The race has hosted all types of vehicles, from electric cars to pick-up trucks. As long as the vehicle can average 95 mph or greater and meet safety requirements, any driver is welcome to register,” a news release announcing the event said.
The entry fee includes admission to a weekend of activities, including a welcome reception, a parade of vehicles, and an awards banquet after-party in Ely. All rookie race drivers are also required to attend the event’s Driving School.
Participants have until September 1 to sign up for the Silver State Classic Challenge. Click here for more information.