A Mustang prepares for the start of the Nevada Open Road Challenge in May, 2023. (Courtesy, Silver State Classic)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Porsches, Mustangs, Camaros, Corvettes, Teslas … you never know what you’ll see as the Silver State Classic Challenge returns to Nevada from Sept. 14-17.

Fast cars and an open road combine to bring drivers from all over the country to the 90-mile course that’s unique in the sport. Participants have until Sept. 1 to sign up: https://sscc.us/

“You just can’t do something like this in any other sport,” White Pine County tourism director Kyle Horvath said. “Anyone who has the cash, a fast ride, and a strong nerve can compete. You don’t need to be a professional, but you do need to be safe.”

At last year’s event, a 2007 Dodge NASCAR Cup Charger driven by Greg Sarff averaged 198.64 mph, hitting a high speed of 241.78 mph. The course record is an average speed of 219.64 mpg by Robert Allyn in May 2017.

The one-way 90-mile course on Route 318 between Lund and Hiko attracts drivers and car enthusiasts who want the opportunity to experience the speed of professional racing.

(Courtesy, Silver State Classic)

(Courtesy, Silver State Classic)

(Courtesy, Silver State Classic)

(Courtesy, Silver State Classic)

(Courtesy, Silver State Classic)

(Courtesy, Silver State Classic)

(Courtesy, Silver State Classic)

(Courtesy, Silver State Classic)

Entry fees range from $200 to as high as $1,045, depending on the vehicle class. You don’t need a racecar to compete, according to the event website. “The race has hosted all types of vehicles, from electric cars to pick-up trucks. As long as the vehicle can average 95 mph or greater and meet safety requirements, any driver is welcome to register,” a news release announcing the event said.

The entry fee includes admission to a weekend of activities, including a welcome reception, a parade of vehicles, and an awards banquet after-party in Ely. All rookie race drivers are also required to attend the event’s Driving School.

Participants have until September 1 to sign up for the Silver State Classic Challenge. Click here for more information.