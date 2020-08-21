Speeders on law enforcement’s radar for Joining Forces event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) is joining forces with local law enforcement agencies to increase high-visibility patrols from August 22 through September 2 and crack down on aggressive drivers and speeders.

Speed is a major contributing factor to driver, pedestrian, and bicyclist fatalities, accounting for nearly one-third of all traffic deaths in Nevada. In 2018, there were 92 speeding-related fatalities on Nevada’s roadways.

30 percent of all our fatal crashes the past 3 years have been attributed to speed. This was in the heart of Las Vegas. The driver was putting themself and everyone on the road at risk. #speed #statetrooper #nhpsocomm https://t.co/xncKKBaH1x — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) August 10, 2020

Law enforcement asks the pubic to help save a life by slowing down and driving the speed limit.

Exceeding the speed limit is one of the most common factors contributing to traffic crashes and endangers everyone on the road, says NHP.

When you speed, you disregard the law AND others on the road. Speed limits are there for all of our safety. You are NOT above the law so stop acting like it, Nevadans, and slow down! #100DeadliestDays pic.twitter.com/SF5O8PjL0F — Zero Fatalities NV (@DriveSafeNV) August 20, 2020

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that the annual cost to society of speeding-related crashes is $40.4 billion dollars per year.

Many motorists do not believe speeding is as risky as other behaviors, but NHP says driving too fast can turn a near miss into a crash or a fatality. “The faster you drive, the less time you have to react,” according to NHP.

The Nevada Highway Patrol remains dedicated to bringing the number of fatalities on Nevada roadways to zero by increasing public awareness about the dangers of speeding.

The Nevada Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) provides funding for law enforcement agencies to participate in the Joining Forces program.

For more information about safe driving and the state’s Zero Fatalities goal, please visit the website: www.ZeroFatalitiesNV.com.