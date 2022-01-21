Speeders on law enforcement radar to start next week in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One-third of fatal crashes nationwide involve speeding, a statistic that is prompting law enforcement in Las Vegas to crack down on aggressive drivers and speeders.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is joining forces to increase high-visibility patrols from Jan. 24 through Feb. 6 and crackdown on motorists exceeding the speed limit.

Exceeding the speed limit is one of the most common factors contributing to traffic crashes and

endangers everyone on the roadway, Metro police said.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that the annual cost to society of speeding-related crashes is $40.4 billion per year.

Most motorists do not believe speeding is as risky as other behaviors but driving too fast can turn a

near-miss into a crash or a fatality. “The faster you drive, the less time you have to react,” Metro police said. “As your speed increases, so does the risk of serious injuries or fatalities in a crash.”

In 2021, there were 91 fatal speeding-related crashes that occurred on Nevada roadways during this time frame, according to Zero Fatalities.

For more information about safe driving and the state’s Zero Fatalities goal, please visit their website.