LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police said speed and reckless driving are considered factors in a crash that claimed the life of a 38-year motorcyclist.

The man was killed on Friday, Sept. 23 when his motorcycle collided with a Honda CRV around 3:35 p.m.

Police said the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed on Horizon Drive approaching Boulder Highway when he lost control.

The intersection was closed for around three hours while police investigated.

The Clark County Coroner’s office will release the man’s identity.