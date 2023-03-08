LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The oldest off-road race in America is back for its 55th year in Las Vegas. The race started in 1968 to promote The Mint Hotel and Casino. Even when The Mint closed, the race continued and became a staple.

Nearly 65,000 people are expected over the four-day event which starts on Wednesday, March 8, with a parade along the Las Vegas Strip. Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman will help host the parade. Then Wednesday night, there’s a kickoff party at The STRAT that is open to the public.

The Off-Road Festival starts on Thursday on Fremont Street East and the racing starts on Friday. You can find the full schedule of events at this link.

Matt Martelli, the CEO of The Mint 400, has been working hard to get this year set up.

“We’re excited to be here; this is going to be a great year and you can expect some spectacular racing,” he said.

New this year there will be more live music including a free concert by Tim Montana. You can catch all the action at this link.