Special session set for July 8 to address state budget shortfall

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A special session of the Nevada Legislature is now scheduled for a week from today.

The July 8 special session will address the state’s budget shortfall, which occurred when businesses were closed as COVID-19 cases began to affect Nevada.

The date was determined after coordinating with legislative leadership. With Phase 2 social distancing guidelines still in place, changes were necessary on the floor of the Legislature to accommodate lawmakers.

“I look forward to joining Nevada’s lawmakers to undertake this difficult budget process and finalize necessary reductions while prioritizing the resources necessary to protect the health and safety of Nevada’s residents,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak.

The formal proclamation to convene a special session of the Nevada State Legislature will be issued by the Governor’s Office at a later date, according to a news release from Sisolak’s office.

Decisions remain on whether to include criminal and social justice reforms. Black Lives Matter protests that followed the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officer in Minnesota have put more attention on police practices and the need for social change. The special session could provide that opportunity, and will certainly be a platform for community leaders to bring pressure.

Since declaring a State of Emergency and issuing a subsequent stay-at-home directive more than 90 days ago, Sisolak and his administrative leaders have worked to prepare a balanced budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2021, according to the news release. Any budget proposals must incorporate up-to-date revenue and projections to address the dramatic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the state’s tourism-based economy.

The news release indicates that Sisolak maintains flexibility on the July 8 date as changes continue to force adjustments based on public health conditions.