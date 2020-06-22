Special session on Nevada budget delayed at least until early July

A sign on the door at the Nevada Legislature in May. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has accepted legislative leaders’ request for a delay in convening a special session, and the target is now sometime in early July.

A news release from Nevada Senate Democrats indicates the delay is necessary to abide by Phase 2 guidelines in the Legislative Building in Carson City.

“After consulting with Legislative Counsel Bureau (LCB) staff, Legislative leaders were advised that more time is needed before the upcoming special session, and subsequently made a request to the governor for a later date,” according to the release. “Public safety during the crisis remains the top priority for the governor and legislators, and the delay will allow LCB staff additional time to develop proper safety protocols.

Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro and Speaker Jason Frierson expressed appreciation for the governor’s flexibility during the COVID-19 crisis. They said they are committed to continued coordination on the Fiscal Year 2021 budget plan and any other items that might be discussed during the upcoming special session.

“It is critical that the public have the opportunity to participate in the legislative process while strict safety precautions that follow the governor’s emergency directives are also observed. LCB is aware they must ensure that no chamber or space within the Legislative Building holds a gathering of more than 50 people, per the Phase 2 directive. Additionally, LCB staff needs more time to prepare the building with sufficient physical safety measures.”