Special Session: Nevada Lawmakers create committees on redistricting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Every ten years the population is counted in the census.

Nevada added 400,000 people over the past decade.

That means political districts need to be redrawn to accommodate population changes.

Dan Lee, Assistant Professor of Political Science at UNLV says the state has seen a lot of changes.

“That is what this redistricting is going to do, setting the rules of the game,” said Lee.

“Nevada has been on this trend over the last 20 years of becoming more racially diverse,” he added.

Lawmakers will look at boundaries for state senate and assembly, congressional districts, and board of regents.

Lee explained how this could impact the congressional districts.

“Democrats currently have a three to one advantage and they are going to try and shore up that advantage they are going to try and redraw the districts that makes their district a little bit safer,” he tells 8 News Now.

Democrats control the legislature and governor’s office, meanwhile, Republicans would have to file legal challenges to fight any changes.

“Currently, we have 38% of our people are nonpartisans,” said State Assemblywoman Robin Titus for District 38.

Rep. Titus says she isn’t happy with the proposed maps.

“These maps that the democrats have submitted all it does is it secures that the democrats will stay in a supermajority for the next decade,” Rep. Titus added.

Subcommittees will have to do three readings of the maps on three different days before a vote can happen.

8 News Now reached out to Democrat officials for comment however, did not receive a response before the story deadline.

Lawmakers will reconvene Saturday morning.