Special Olympics to hold first-ever ‘Flame of Hope’ virtual run, fundraiser

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Coronavirus isn’t going to stop the Special Olympics Nevada from holding its annual “Flame of Hope” run which usually involves 500 law enforcement officers. But for the first time there will also be a virtual run.

Officers from dozens of agencies around the state take part every year — along with some Special Olympic athletes — to carry the Flame of Hope torch from Boulder City to Reno, passing the torch along at pit stops.

This year, Special Olympics Nevada is asking people to support the athletes by registering to walk or run a 10k, 5k or a JR between Aug. 2 and Sept. 12. Supporters can also swim or bike the distance. If you’d like to take part, you can register at this link. People will be able to log their miles on the SONV homepage. All participants will be encouraged to share their photos online.

Southern Nevada law enforcement agencies will do the traditional rely run on Sept. 4 and will practice social distancing. Northern Nevada will take part on Sept. 11.

According to SONV, Nevada law enforcement officers fundraise throughout the year and have raised more than $3 million for Special Olympics Nevada since 2002. Last year’s torch run efforts raised nearly $270,000.