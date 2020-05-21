Special Olympics Nevada to host 2020 virtual games

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Special Olympics Nevada’s Summer Games is the organization’s largest annual sporting event, but due to the COVID-19 crisis, this will be the first year the Games are held entirely in a virtual format.

From June 22-June 26, SONV Virtual 2020 Summer Games will feature athletes from across the state competing in a variety of fitness and sports skills competitions in hopes of earning honors. Participating athletes will compete in track and field, swimming, basketball, and soccer and fitness skills challenges. The games will be done remotely using volunteer coaches.

Many of the same elements from past Summer Games will be included in this year’s event, including the Parade of Athletes, the Law Enforcement Torch Run, and special appearances by the Las Vegas Raiders, Las Vegas Lights FC and other guests, but it all will have a virtual spin to the festivities.

“Despite this COVID-19 world, we strongly believe that we’re still better together,” said Terrence Thornton, executive director of SONV. “We’re hoping to create that same connectivity and camaraderie among our athletes from past Summer Games by providing opportunities to socialize, albeit virtually, with Game and Movie nights, and a virtual dance.”

With a mix of live streaming content using platforms such as Zoom and Facebook Messenger rooms, the Virtual 2020 Summer Games will include additional “firsts.” The competition will not only be open to SONV athletes, but it will also be open to their families and SONV Unified Sports athletes as well.

The Games will also include its first-ever Closing Ceremonies hosted by our very own John Langeler, 8 News Now Anchor, and SONV Advisory Board member. To assist participating athletes with rules, regulations, and tips for remote competition, SONV will provide demo videos on its Virtual 2020 Summer Games website page, at www.sonv.org/virtualsummergames.

“From now until the Virtual 2020 Summer Games kick off on June 22, we will be posting updates on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages, including an unveiling of the results from our logo contest, where SONV athletes have the opportunity to design this year’s official logo,” said Thornton.

The Opening Ceremony will kick off at 6 p.m. on June 22, featuring host Dreu Murin and co-host, SONV athlete Tina Knazze. For a complete schedule of competitions, ways to tune in and support the athletes, or for more information on the SONV Virtual 2020 Summer Games, please visit here.