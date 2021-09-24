Special Olympics Nevada to hold Southern Nevada law enforcement Torch Run October 8

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Special Olympics Nevada (SONV) is holding its annual Southern Nevada Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) on Friday, October 8 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Traditionally, the event features more than 500 law enforcement officers from 42 agencies throughout the state alongside SONV athletes, carrying the Special Olympics “Flame of Hope.”

A 2.5-mile course, the relay run will begin at LVMPD South Central Area Command on 4860 S. Las Vegas Boulevard and continue down the Las Vegas Strip.

Event Sponsors include:

Las Vegas Raiders

Ole Republic Title

T-Mobile

Learner and Rowe Cares

Knights of Columbus

Participants must be a member of a local law enforcement agency. However, the public can donate to the runners in support of the event by visiting the SONV website.

The cost to participate in the LETR is $25.

The mission of LETR is to support SONV through fundraising and public awareness while enhancing the quality of life of our athletes. In addition to supporting the organization’s sports, education, athlete leadership training, and health programs for athletes with intellectual disabilities, donations raised during the event will assist SONV in its efforts to establish an independently run chapter in Nevada.