Special Olympics Nevada kicks off virtual summer games with opening ceremony Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Special Olympics Nevada (SONV) is changing up their largest annual sporting event and going virtual this year due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Special Olympics Nevada’s Summer Games is a time for the special needs community to show off! More than 300 athletes will compete in track and field, swimming, basketball, soccer and other fitness challenges during a five-day period, with opening ceremonies beginning Monday.

Athletes will submit their videos online, and then scores and virtual awards will be given.

There will be a virtual spin to the parade of athletes, law enforcement torch run and special appearances by the Raiders and Las Vegas Lights FC.

Those wishing to watch and cheer on athletes can do so right from their own computer screens.

The community is encouraged to support the organization through dance challenges, or sending a video cheer.

A representative with Special Olympics Nevada says it’s important to keep the energy high for those that look forward to this event every year.

“We wanted to do something to keep our athletes engaged during this time,” Harry Mong III with SONV said. “Sometimes Special Olympics is all that they have to participate in.”

Watch more of the interview with SONV’s representative Harry Mong III:

To watch the opening ceremonies of the Summer Games on Monday, click HERE.

8 News Now’s John Langeler will co-host the closing ceremonies on Friday, June 26.