Special Olympics Nevada cancels upcoming practices, competitions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Special Olympics athletes, volunteers, families, and friends received an email Monday afternoon expressing the Special Olympics Nevada’s desire to continue to host all trainings and events, but later received a memo from the organization’s governing body strongly encouraging US programs to cancel events.

The following statement was then issued:

As of today March 10, Special Olympics Nevada has made the difficult decision to cancel all upcoming competitions, practices, and Healthy Athletes events through March 31, 2020, due to concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus and the illness that it causes, COVID-19. Your health and safety are our top priorities. We have followed the recommended precautions at previous competitions and events; we communicated the most current recommendations to all participants. Due to this evolving situation and considering the advice of Special Olympics, Inc., and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all winter sports events, Healthy Athletes events, and spring sports practices are canceled through March 31, 2020, or until further information is shared. We know that our athletes train very hard to participate in competitions. These decisions are very disappointing for everyone, including the families, fans, volunteers, staff, and board members who support the athletes and look forward to cheering for them. Special Olympics Nevada

Updates will be posted on their website www.sonv.org, as well as on their Nevada Facebook page.