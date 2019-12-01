Special offers, events on ‘Giving Tuesday’

Giving Tuesday – rough handwriting in a spiral art sketchbook against fall background of dry leaves, berries, cones and crab apples

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The holiday shopping week is nearly over, which means it’s time to give back on this upcoming ‘Giving Tuesday’.

The day refers to the Tuesday after Thanksgiving when people spend a day giving back to their communities to mark the beginning of the Christmas and holiday season. This year, it will be on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

There are a couple of businesses offering special deals and treats, as well as events happening in the Las Vegas valley to celebrate the day of charitable giving.

SHADE TREE:

The Shade Tree is inviting the community to celebrate with them on this ‘Giving Tuesday’ with their inaugural Friendsgiving Brunch.

In addition to the brunch, The Shade Tree will host a Winter Open House and provide tours of their recently renovated shelter to the public Monday through Wednesday.

Brunch: Tuesday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Open House: Monday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Shade Tree is located at 1 W. Owens Avenue in North Las Vegas.

AUTISM COMMUNITY GETS FREE COFFEE:

Autism community parents and educators can get free coffee and muffins Tuesday morning, thanks to Grant a Gift Autism Foundation and their partnership with Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Las Vegas.

To redeem the offer, click here and download the event flyer. Coffee Bean cashiers will have to scan the QR code on the flyer for the free morning coffee and muffin.

To donate to the nonprofit, Grant a Gift Autism Foundation, click here.