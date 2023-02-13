LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A special holiday greeting sneak peek was revealed on Monday, as part of Sunrise Hospital’s special Valentine’s Day celebration.

Valentine’s Day Sunrise Hospital NICU (Sunrise Hospital)

Several newborns from the hospital’s NICU were dressed to impress in colorful red and white.

The babies are celebrating their first day of love this week.

From hanging red hearts and colorful onesies to red bow ties and suspenders, the tiny valentines sent holiday wishes to all across the Las Vegas valley during their very special photoshoot in their festive outerwear.