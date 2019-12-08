Special needs kids share “Quiet Time with Santa”

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dozens of special needs kids and their families made their way to way to Meadows Mall to take part in a Christmas tradition — getting to visit Santa! “Quiet Time with Santa” gave these children, who have autism or other disabilities, a safe place to meet with Santa before the mall opened.

In total, 81 families came to the event, including 25 new families this year. Each family walked away with a free 5×7 photo and a fun holiday memory.

The event was put on by Asperger’s Training, Employment and Life Skills. Founder Aaron Manfredi told 8 News Now he hopes even more families take advantage of the opportunity next year.