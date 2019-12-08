Special needs kids share “Quiet Time with Santa”

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dozens of special needs kids and their families made their way to way to Meadows Mall to take part in a Christmas tradition — getting to visit Santa! “Quiet Time with Santa” gave these children, who have autism or other disabilities, a safe place to meet with Santa before the mall opened.

In total, 81 families came to the event, including 25 new families this year. Each family walked away with a free 5×7 photo and a fun holiday memory.

The event was put on by Asperger’s Training, Employment and Life Skills. Founder Aaron Manfredi told 8 News Now he hopes even more families take advantage of the opportunity next year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories