Special Las Vegas day planned for ‘Horse Soldiers’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A special day is set up Tuesday for some of our nation’s heroes. The “Special Force Soldiers” also known as the “Horse Soldiers” will be at the Vdara. The event is called Whiskey and War Stories.

The Soldiers inspired the 2018 feature film “12 Strong.” After the 9/11 attacks, this group was sent to Afghanistan where they secretly entered the country on horseback to go to battle against the Taliban. They’ll talk with local veterans about their time serving and transitioning from active duty.

They’ll also have their own premium bourbon on hand called “Horse Soldier.”