LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 9-acre outdoor special events venue is in the works along Durango Drive just south of Desert Breeze Park in the southwest valley, according to county officials.

Land has been cleared for the project, which is expected to be completed sometime in the spring or summer of 2024, Stacey Welling of Clark County Communications said.

The special events venue will include parking/road improvements, a ticket booth, lights, landscaping and a storage area for equipment and supplies, she said.

On Monday, the Bureau of Land Management announced plans to convey 10 acres to Clark County to expand Desert Breeze Park with a baseball field complex, an adaptive use field and a playground with a shade cover. The addition to the park would be along Cimarron Road.

Plans call for the expansion of Desert Breeze Park in the area labeled N-101539.

The land is just north of Roger M. Bryan Elementary School and south of Desert Breeze Aquatic Center along Cimarron.

The expansion would also have a prefabricated restroom, a warm-up area, concrete sidewalks and a 10-foot-wide approach to the existing park, a paved lighted parking lot and street lighting.

The proposal is open to public comment, which will close on Sept. 21.