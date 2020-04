LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Country singer Chase Brown put on a real show for his Facebook fans and it happened on the Las Vegas Strip.

The singer was heading north on Las Vegas Boulevard — standing in the bed of a pickup truck with a sound system and lights — when he was pulled over by the police near the Bellagio hotel.

What happened next surprised many. A Metro officer decided to sang with him. Metro police posted the video on their Facebook page and it has now more than 100,000 views.