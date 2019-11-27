Special ceremony to honor Kim Gervais; 1 October survivor who passed away from her injuries

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A special ceremony took place at the Healing Garden on 1015 S Casino Center Blvd to honor Kim Gervais who was shot while at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on 1 October. She died more than two years later on Nov. 15.

Kim Gervais, a victim of the 1 October shooting, died two years after the incident. Photo credit: GoFundMe

Survivors of the mass shooting held a tree lighting event in her honor.

Gervais, who is from California, was left quadriplegic from a bullet that had been lodged in her spine during the shooting and was recovering at the Redlands Community Hospital in Southern California.

An official cause of death has not been determined by the coroner in California.

Organizers are working with the City of Las Vegas to determine how to memorialize her in the garden. Gervais was 57-years old.