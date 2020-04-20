SPCA has foster pets available, nearly 80 already in foster homes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Since Nevada’s “Stay Home” order went into effect on March 17, the Nevada SPCA has placed nearly 80 dogs and cats in foster homes. They’ve even placed a rabbit and chinchilla. Eighteen of the animals have already been adopted.

However, the need for fostering or adopting remains a top priority because there are still animals at the shelter.

According to Nevada SPCA, “These animals have proven to be a tremendous source of joy for foster families, in addition to freeing up valuable kennel space for other animals in need.”

One success story is Mackerel the cat.

Mackerel has found a forever home after being fostered.

According to SPCA, his foster mom arranged to pick up Mackerel, sight-unseen and was a little apprehensive about bringing a cat into her home without first meeting and interacting with him, but due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, that was not possible.

“Mackerel’s foster mom worked to quell his initial fearful and shy nature and prepared him to enter into a permanent and loving home. Through Mack’s (as he is called) foster mom’s networking efforts, she was able to find him a forever home and coordinated the official adoption through Nevada SPCA,” the shelter said.

Maggie the Poodle mix, pictured at the top of the story, was also another animal that was fostered and then adopted. Her adopter decided to foster an animal because she was spending so much time at home.

If you are interested in fostering an animal in need, you can visit the Nevada SPCA website and complete the online foster application. If there is an animal that is a good fit for your home and lifestyle, Nevada SPCA will contact you. You can also call (702) 872-7722.