SPCA encourages Black Friday shoppers to ‘adopt til you drop’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People enjoy getting all the deals on Black Friday, but how about a free furry deal? Nevada SPCA is kicking off the holiday season this Black Friday with a free pet adoption event called “Adopt Til You Drop.”

Adoption fees on all pets will be waived on Friday, Nov. 29. SPCA says this includes dogs, cats, kittens, guinea pigs, bunnies, and hamsters. All cats and dogs are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

The shelter is currently housing many animals, some that have been overlooked for far too long and need homes. Adoptions will also free up much needed kennel space and resources for other animals.

If you are interested in adopting, visit Nevada SPCA located at 4800 W. Dewey Dr. For more information, call (702) 872-7722 or click here.

LASIK of Nevada is sponsoring the event.