Sparks police arrest man who was shot by officers during armed confrontation

RENO, Nev. — A 30-year-old man who was shot by Sparks police during an armed confrontation near a popular town plaza has been arrested on five felony counts, including assault with a deadly weapon.

Washoe County sheriff’s detectives arrested Adam Barton of Sparks on Monday.

He’s been booked into the Washoe County jail where he’s being held without bail.

Preliminary findings indicate Sparks police officers responded to Victorian Avenue near the RTC Centennial Plaza shortly before 11:00 p.m. on reports of an assault with a deadly weapon in progress.

The sheriff’s office says investigators determined Barton approached a man and his 10-year-old daughter near the outdoor bus plaza and pressed a gun in the man’s side Aug. 4 during Hot August Nights.

At some point, the men separated from one another, and the victims began to walk away, according to Washoe County officers. Barton is seen on video approaching the father and daughter two more times, with the daughter ducking and taking cover behind a metal box at RTC Centennial Plaza.

Responding officers say Barton refused their commands to drop the gun and was moving towards civilians when he was shot.

Barton was booked into the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 13 on one felony count of violating probation. On Aug. 16, detectives booked Barton on charges of battery with a deadly weapon by a prisoner, probationer, or parolee; assault with a deadly weapon; resisting a public officer with use of a firearm; owning or possession of a gun by a prohibited person; and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.