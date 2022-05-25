LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Sparks resident was sentenced on Tuesday to 13 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and fentanyl.

Jesse Arevalo, 31, pleaded guilty in February 2022, to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and fentanyl. In addition to his prison sentence, U.S. District Judge Larry R. Hicks sentenced Arevalo to ten years of supervised release.

According to court documents, law enforcement began investigating the deaths of two students at a Reno high school. Witnesses identified Arevalo as the source of the pills that caused the students’ deaths.

The investigation revealed that Arevalo maintained two apartments for storing and distributing large amounts of counterfeit M30 pills containing fentanyl and cocaine.

In April of 2021, the DEA seized approximately 6,631 counterfeit M30 pills and multiple bricks of cocaine from a storage unit that was leased by Arevalo.

“We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to target individuals, from the wholesale distributor or the local street dealer, to bring justice to these victims and their grieving families,” said DEA Las Vegas Assistant Special Agent in Charge Kevin Adams.

The Schedule 2 narcotic fentanyl is a significant factor in the nationwide overdose epidemic. It is approximately 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.