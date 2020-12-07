Sparks Costco issued COVID-19 violation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Northern Nevada businesses are being fined for violating the state’s COVID-19 order, according to the state department that oversees OSHA investigations and violations.

Costco in Sparks, Nevada, near Reno, is being fine $6,268 for not having a COVID-19 capacity sign posted at the public entrance of the building. The fine stemmed from a complaint filed with the state.

Also facing a fine is Raine’s Market in Eureka, Nevada. It was fined $2,950 because state officials observed employees and customers not wearing face masks.

The businesses have a 30-day period to pay those fines or request an appeal.

Since mid-March, OSHA has conducted 10,421 visits to businesses and issued a total of 190 notices of citation and penalty related to violations of required COVID-19 health and safety measures.

During the week of Nov. 30, officials conducted 117 initial visits across the state and found a 98% compliance rate. They also did 116 follow-up visits to businesses and found a 100% compliance rate. The compliance rate since the program started is 91% in Northern Nevada and 88% in Southern Nevada.

The top five zip codes for complaints, to-date, include:

89502 (Reno), 304 complaints

89109 (Las Vegas/ Unincorporated Clark County), 235 complaints

89431 (Sparks), 200 complaints

89119 (Unincorporated Clark County), 172 complaints

89434 (Sparks), 156 complaints

In addition to visiting businesses, OSHA responds to complaints from employees and referrals from the public regarding face coverings, social distancing, cleaning and disinfection, and other areas of concern related to COVID-19.

According to OSHA, of the more than the 5,500 received, nearly one-third have to do with general retail, followed by restaurants and bars.

Workplace health and safety complaints can be reported to the Division by filing an online complaint at https://www.osha.gov/pls/osha7/eComplaintForm.html.