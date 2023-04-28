LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County school could receive a $1,000 award if it has the most students and families who attend the Las Vegas Science and Technology Festival.

The festival starts Friday, April 28 through Saturday, May 6, and is designed to spark students’ curiosity and encourage them to explore careers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math).

The event is presented by the Las Vegas Natural History Museum and CCSD and is free to attend and open to the public. Registration is now open and is required for participation in some of the events.

The events include a speaker from UNLV’s School of Medicine, a paleontologist hike at Ice Age Fossil State Parks, a tour at BlackFire Innovation Center, a STEM movie night, the National Atomic Testing Museum, and much more. You can see all the events here.