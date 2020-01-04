Spanish communities prepare to celebrate Epiphany

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you thought the holidays were finally over, think again. In Spain and parts of Latin America, the holidays are still in full swing as people prepare for Epiphany.

Celebrated on the 6th, it’s a feast day that commemorates the visit of the three kings — also known as wise men or magi — to baby Jesus. Spaniards also mark the occasion with a traditional King Cake. Here in the valley, La Bonita Supermarkets have been busy preparing cakes for the Spanish community.

“It’s decorated in a way where it looks like a king’s crown so we have figs we have quince which is Spanish and also guava and these three fruits are the mean of love, peace, and happiness,” said Zaira Contreras of La Bonita.

In some communities, it is on this day that children receive presents, instead of Christmas Day.