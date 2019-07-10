Project Neon end in sight, but lane closures remain to finish details

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Look out for more ramp closures in the Spaghetti Bowl Wednesday night.

The Nevada Department of Transportation will shut down the Interstate 15 north and southbound ramps to U.S. 95 southbound will be blocked from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday.

And the U.S. 95 southbound ramp to Interstate 15 northbound will be closed during the same period.

The closure is because crews will be marking lanes, signaling that we’re finally in the home stretch of Project Neon! The massive highway construction project is now 97 percent complete and expected to wrap up this month.

“It’s really been a mammoth undertaking,” said Tony Illia, spokesperson for the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Project Neon is Nevada’s largest and most expensive public works project. Its purpose was to increase safety and mobility around the spaghetti bowl.

Roughly 300,000 people drive through the area every day with 25,000 lane changes per hour, along with three crashes daily.

The roadwork is expected to increase commute times by 30 percent.

“We’re wrapping up a majority of the work this month, removing traffic barrels, doing final lane striping, painting, landscaping, things of that nature,” Illia said.

The biggest undertaking for NDOT right now is getting all the active traffic management signs up and running. They’re installed, but just need to go through system-wide testing.

“There will be a couple overnight lane closures, maybe 10 left, for the active traffic management signs but that’s really it,” said Illia.

Drivers are ready for things to wrap up.

“I’m glad it’s almost over,” said Morgan Tenney, lives in Las Vegas. “I know a lot of people are frustrated with how long it’s taken, but I know it’s not without good reason. It just feels like you’re constantly looking at that orange cone.”

“I’ve seen the improvements, little by little, but for probably the first couple of years, it was really bad,” said Osiris Geerrero, lives in Las Vegas.

NDOT also has its sights set on more upgrades. Construction will continue in the northwest on the Centennial Bowl, and work is planned on the interchange ramps at I-15 North and the 215 Beltway.

“That should break ground in the tail end of this year,” Illia said.

The ribbon-cutting for Project Neon is scheduled for August 8.