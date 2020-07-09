1  of  3
Breaking News
Supreme Court says Manhattan district attorney can get Trump tax records
UPDATE: Spaghetti Bowl crash cleared
2-alarm fire burns North Las Vegas building

UPDATE: Spaghetti Bowl crash cleared

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash on U.S. 95 southbound at I-15 caused some traffic delays around 6 a.m. on the ramps to south U.S. 95 from I-15.

All lanes are once again open for traffic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories