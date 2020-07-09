UPDATE: Spaghetti Bowl crash cleared

KLAS
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash on U.S. 95 southbound at I-15 caused some traffic delays around 6 a.m. on the ramps to south U.S. 95 from I-15.
All lanes are once again open for traffic.
CRASH IN THE SPAGHETTI BOWL. Southbound US95 right after the 15. It's backing up the ramps to south 95 from both north and south 15. Updates on @8NewsNow with @AlexBackusTV & @sherryswensk (John has the day off). #8NN pic.twitter.com/AG9kwVqOi8— Nathan Tannenbaum (@ntannenbaum) July 9, 2020
