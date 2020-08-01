SpaceX to bring NASA astronauts home from historic mission this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS/CNN) — SpaceX is set to bring two NASA astronauts home from a historic mission this weekend, weather permitting.

Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are the first astronauts to travel into orbit aboard a commercially developed spacecraft.

They’ve been on board the International Space Station (ISS) for two months, after launching in the SpaceX Crew Dragon from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on May 30.

It was the first crewed mission to take off from U.S. soil in nearly a decade.

Their spacecraft is nicknamed “Endeavour.”

“For the most part we’ve had pretty good, uh, pretty good luck with, with Endeavor. As far as on-orbit testing is performed just like it did for launch, uh, and, uh, rendezvous. So we expect nothing different for the splashdown,” NASA Astronaut Doug Hurley said.

This photo provided by NASA shows, from left, front, astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley during an interview on the International Space Station on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Behnken and Hurley are scheduled to leave the International Space Station in a SpaceX capsule on Saturday and splashdown off the coast of Florida on Sunday. (NASA via AP)

Splashdown is set for Sunday afternoon. It will be the first splashdown for astronauts in 45 years.

But, Hurricane Isaias is headed for Florida, possibly causing winds and high waves at all of the possible landing sites.

NASA plans to move forward, but teams will continue monitoring weather before undocking Saturday night.