SpaceX completes fiery emergency escape test ahead of first astronaut mission

(CNN) — Elon Musk’s Space X intentionally blew up a rocket as it successfully passed a critical test to fly people to space. Sunday’s test simulated a situation where the launch was cut short, triggering the Crew Dragon spacecraft to separate from the rocket.

The spacecraft then moved itself away from the rocket, then used parachutes to safely get back to Earth.

The rocket had been reused several times, so it was destroyed for the purposes of the test.

There are other tests left, but officials say they can now start the verification process to deem Crew Dragon ready for its first mission with astronauts on board.