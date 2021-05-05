Southwest valley casino project just one of several in booming area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On the same day Red Rock Resorts announced the sale of Palms Casino Resort, 8 News Now learned the company is looking to expand in other parts of the valley.

They want to build another neighborhood casino at Durango and the 215 Beltway in the southwest.

From new homes to commercial projects, this part of the valley is booming with a lot of construction.

“It is kind of the up and growing, essentially,” said resident Andrew Leavitt. “It is the newest part of town.”

News of Red Rock’s project is welcome.

“I am happy, honestly,” said Leavitt.

He doesn’t live too far from where the company wants to build the casino-hotel.

“You either go to Red Rock, at this point, or the next option is GVR out in Henderson, or you can go to Spring Valley. Living over there, I won’t be going to Red Rock anytime soon. It is just easier, more convenient they got the land over here for it,” said Leavitt. “I like going out to where you can play a little game, have a drink, go to a buffet, and now, you don’t have to go nearly as far.”

CEO Frank Fertitta III described the area as growing and underserved, as there is not another major casino for miles. He says they are also taking notice of the migration of people from other states.

“Buying in an area that is slightly less developed, where there are major development plans, is a huge win and a huge opportunity for homeowners to gain equity,” explained Tam Gonzalez, a real estate agent.

She will soon be a resident of the southwest and thinks the project is promising for the area.

“Lots of people getting new jobs to me, for the entire community, is a huge opportunity to further stabilize our economy, especially coming off of COVID,” Gonzalez said.

The project could get started early next year. It will have restaurants and a large casino. Fertitta says they plan to have more information on the next earnings call in a few months.

However, this isn’t the southwest valley’s only conception. UnCommons and The Bend, a shopping and entertainment center, are just a couple of others locals are excited about.