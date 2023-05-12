LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With design already under way, construction on a $6.5 million mountain bike park in the southwest valley is expected to begin early next year, according to Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones.

The Southwest Ridge park will provide a new destination — and a gateway to existing trails in the area. The park could be ready by early 2025, Jones said.

“So we’re really excited that we got a federal grant for building out a bike skills park at the corner Fort Apache and Warm Springs,” Jones said. 8NewsNow.com caught up with Jones on Saturday at a competition for middle school and high school students at the Sawmill Trailhead, a couple miles down the road from Lee Canyon ski area.

Mountain biking is growing in popularity, with the recent development of trails and a Pump Track at Floyd Lamb Park in the northwest valley and a growing trail system at Lee Canyon, which just opened its first trails last summer.

“We’re really looking to continue to build out that entire area over there in the southwest part of town,” Jones said.

“And so we’re partnering with the Southern Nevada Mountain Bike Association to build out more mountain bike trails over there that will hopefully connect up with our existing Southwest Ridge trailhead and park over there,” Jones said.

Eventually, it will plug into the Red Rock Legacy Trail, he said.

“So it’s just a really exciting opportunity to interconnect all of our trail systems, working with the BLM on the Red Rock Legacy Trail that is also a really exciting opportunity for safe paved trails to get out to Red Rock Canyon,” Jones said.