Southwest now offers more flights to Hawaii, including direct flights

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southwest Airlines is adding more flights to Hawaii starting in June and those flights will be non-stop.

The additional flights will leave from Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Phoenix and go to multiple airports in the Hawaiian Islands. You can start booking the new flights as soon as June 6.

There will be two non-stop flights a day between Las Vegas and Honolulu starting June 6; two a day to Maui starting June 27; one a day to the Island of Hawaii staring Sept. 7, and one a day (four days a week) to Kauai starting Sept. 8.

A direct ticket between Las Vegas and Hawaii will cost $159 one-way.

“We believe Southwest offers an economy product to Hawaii, which Customers will find comfortable and seating with ample legroom for all, free onboard entertainment for all, flexible policies for all, and our multi-award winning warmth of Hospitality seamlessly aligns with the Aloha Spirit,” said said Andrew Watterson, chief commercial officer & executive vice president for Southwest Airlines.