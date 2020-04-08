Southwest Medical serves newborns with safe mobile medicine clinic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southwest Medical is serving newborn babies and their families in a safe environment with its mobile medical clinic. The Medicine on the Move clinic was deployed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The clinic caters exclusively to newborns 1-month-old and younger in order to keep them up-to-date on the appointments critical to their first weeks of life.

According to a news release, the mobile unit contains all necessary equipment for newborn evaluation, as well as access to medical records and programming for documentation. Its size provides for quick and efficient cleaning and disinfecting, and appointments will be spaced appropriately.

Newborn appointments are scheduled on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. 3 p.m.

If you are interested in Medicine on the Move’s services, contact Southwest Medical at 702-877-5199. Parents will be offered a choice of the mobile unit or one of the pediatric clinics.