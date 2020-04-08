1  of  2
Breaking News
Governor Sisolak signs new directive, expanding social distancing guidelines Station Casinos extends pay, health benefits for full-time employees through May 15
Live Now
In Depth: See what Congress is doing to keep people employed

Southwest Medical serves newborns with safe mobile medicine clinic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southwest Medical is serving newborn babies and their families in a safe environment with its mobile medical clinic. The Medicine on the Move clinic was deployed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The clinic caters exclusively to newborns 1-month-old and younger in order to keep them up-to-date on the appointments critical to their first weeks of life.

According to a news release, the mobile unit contains all necessary equipment for newborn evaluation, as well as access to medical records and programming for documentation. Its size provides for quick and efficient cleaning and disinfecting, and appointments will be spaced appropriately.

Newborn appointments are scheduled on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. 3 p.m.

If you are interested in Medicine on the Move’s services, contact Southwest Medical at 702-877-5199. Parents will be offered a choice of the mobile unit or one of the pediatric clinics.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories